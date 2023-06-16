Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,874. The firm has a market cap of $711.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

