Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.71. 352,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,111. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

