Range Financial Group LLC Buys 4,213 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.70. 421,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

