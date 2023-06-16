Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Releases Earnings Results

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Rafael had a negative net margin of 2,813.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Rafael Stock Performance

Shares of Rafael stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Rafael has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Institutional Trading of Rafael

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rafael by 927.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 342,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rafael by 143.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Rafael during the first quarter worth $81,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rafael by 274.0% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 72,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 53,243 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rafael by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

