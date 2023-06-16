Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Up 0.9%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.10. 26,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 125,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Ra Medical Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ra Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 167,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 9,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its product, the Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation (DABRA) laser and single-use catheter, together referred to as DABRA, is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease which commonly occurs in the legs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.