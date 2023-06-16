Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.06

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Quantum has a market cap of $559.50 and $5.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,596.02 or 0.99952087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

