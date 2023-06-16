QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

