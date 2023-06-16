Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE QUAD opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $197.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Staniak purchased 17,403 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,598.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

