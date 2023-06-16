Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $213.74 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $213.74 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00008021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,661.49 or 0.06527684 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,699,594 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

