Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Leidos Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

