Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 562,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 670,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares in the company, valued at $14,013,346.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,074. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 846,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 948.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

