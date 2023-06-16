Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for AptarGroup, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AptarGroup in a report released on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Articles

