Prostatis Group LLC Sells 4,552,528 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552,528 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,813,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 991,540 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,648,000 after acquiring an additional 709,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 401,400 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SPGP opened at $89.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $93.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
