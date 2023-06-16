Prostatis Group LLC Purchases 13,901 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $70.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

