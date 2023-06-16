Prostatis Group LLC Invests $125,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

