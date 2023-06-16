Prostatis Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.79 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

