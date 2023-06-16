Prostatis Group LLC Has $833,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,796 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $406.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

