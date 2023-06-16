Prostatis Group LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,572 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

