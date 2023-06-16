Prostatis Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 205.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,147 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC owned 1.37% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS IYZ opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.