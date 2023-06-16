Prostatis Group LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,508 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Amgen worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Amgen by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

