Prostatis Group LLC Buys Shares of 133,122 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,201,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,376,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

