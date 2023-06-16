Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 681.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,354 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NEE stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.