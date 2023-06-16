ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 20,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $260,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

