Prom (PROM) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00014295 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $68.80 million and $1.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,363.14 or 0.99969477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.7092384 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,896,178.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

