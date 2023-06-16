Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $514,637.55 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $514,637.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,637,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,824,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 247.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
