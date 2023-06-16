Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.45. 9,191 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

