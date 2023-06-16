Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $196.66

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $196.66 and last traded at $195.40, with a volume of 16445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Primerica Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average of $166.48.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 81.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Primerica by 220.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 374,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

