Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS PBIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Pressure BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

