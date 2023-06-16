Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.26 and last traded at $75.26. Approximately 408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.

PRBZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

