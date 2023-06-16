PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $321,562.45 and approximately $28.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 58% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.55 or 0.00292344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017384 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000399 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003957 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,354,061 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

