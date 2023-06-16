POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
POSCO Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $64.37.
Institutional Trading of POSCO
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in POSCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
