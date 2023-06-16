Po.et (POE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,332.88

Po.et (POE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $41,332.88 and $1.25 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Po.et

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.

POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

Po.et Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

