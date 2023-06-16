Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 20,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,634,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,312,124.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

