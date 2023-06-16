Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.99

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.99 and last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 18026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.95.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$366.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

