Piper Sandler Trims Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.