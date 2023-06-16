PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Down 55.7% in May

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Access Income Fund

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,096.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 218,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 713,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 44,065 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 560,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of PAXS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,394. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

