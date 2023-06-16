Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 6,290 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 2.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a market cap of $231.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

