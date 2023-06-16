Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 16,706 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.