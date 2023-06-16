Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 3,179 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.17% of NewtekOne worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NewtekOne stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $272,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

