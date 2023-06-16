Pictet North America Advisors SA Invests $1.04 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

