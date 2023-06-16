Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $6.48 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Logitech International comprises about 1.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.06% of Logitech International worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Logitech International by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,397,000 after acquiring an additional 328,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

