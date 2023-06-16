Pictet North America Advisors SA Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $49.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

