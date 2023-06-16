Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys Shares of 2,191 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,404,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 504,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,238,000 after buying an additional 198,526 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,199,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $148.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

