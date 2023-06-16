Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 770,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 482.8 days.

Shares of PIAGF remained flat at C$3.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.77. Piaggio & C. has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.50.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

