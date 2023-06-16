Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 687,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 642,074 shares.The stock last traded at $33.45 and had previously closed at $33.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 110,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,795,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 151,796 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

