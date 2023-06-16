Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

Pharma-Bio Serv stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Friday. 599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.34. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.75%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

