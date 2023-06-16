Pensionfund Sabic Sells 800 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $743.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $745.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $676.56 and its 200 day moving average is $640.47.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

