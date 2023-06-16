Pensionfund Sabic Sells 600 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $137.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average is $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

