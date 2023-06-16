Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $71.06 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

