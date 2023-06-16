Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $153.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $120.51 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,373 shares of company stock worth $10,953,513 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

